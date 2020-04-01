The Warren County WIC (Women, Infants and Children) Office has announced that it remains open during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Individuals may qualify for WIC if they are: receiving Medicaid, SNAP/Food Stamps, or unemployment; or arepregnant or have children under the age of 5.
Call the WIC Office at 252-257-2116 for more information or for an appointment. Staff members ask that appointments be completed over the phone to ensure safety.
Anyone who must be seen in person should call for an appointment so that a health screening can be conducted over the phone. Walk-in clients will not be guaranteed a same day appointment.
