The Warren County NAACP will hold a screening of the documentary film, “Rigged: The Voter Suppression Playbook,” at 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, at the Warren County Courthouse, 109 S. Main St., Warrenton.
The screening, which is free and open to the public, will be held in the superior courtroom. The film explains voters’ rights and voter suppression strategies.
The documentary will be followed by a panel discussion and question-and-answer period. Panelists include former Congresswoman Eva Clayton; Jennifer Bremer, board member of the League of Women Voters NC; Kate Fellman, founder and executive director of You Can Vote; and Tomas Lopez, executive director of Democracy NC. The panel discussion will be moderated by Carolyn Ross-Holmes, NAACP member and executive director of the Ella Baker Educational Project of NC.
The movie, “Rigged: The Voter Suppression Playbook,” is dedicated in memory of the late Rosanell Eaton, Franklin County civil rights icon, who had to recite the Preamble to the Constitution of the United States in order to register to vote, and in 2016, successfully challenged voter ID laws in court. Her daughter, Armenta Eaton, will be a special guest at the Warren County screening.
The screening, which is being shown on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, will mark the kickoff of the chapter’s 2020 Voter Registration/Education Program.
The public is invited to attend. For more information, contact Dr. Cosmos George at 252-213-2310 or Dollie Burwell at 919-360-6465.
