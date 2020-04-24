The Small Business Center of Vance-Granville Community College has scheduled another webinar series entitled “Business Resiliency in 2020” where participants will learn various ways to move small businesses forward during and after COVID-19. There will also be time allowed for questions and answers.
The attached flyer has the link to the class schedule and titles for each of the six parts. Deadline for registration is a day prior to each session, and registrants will need a valid email address in order to receive the webinar login information. After registering, the link will be sent the evening before the event. A reminder email will also be sent about an hour prior to start time.
