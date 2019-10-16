Michael Lamont Jones, Jr., 23, of Summit Road, Henderson, made an initial court appearance on Oct. 9 on charges related to the solicitation of a minor residing in Warren County.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested him late last month on felony charges of solicit child by computer, disseminate obscenities to a minor and disclose private images.
According to a search warrant application made by Lt. M. West of the sheriff’s office, law enforcement officers were called to a home on Kerr Lake Cole Bridge Road in the Norlina area about inappropriate text messages being sent to a minor.
In responding to the call, West spoke with the 12-year-old victim and found several messages from the same phone number and social media account. The officer reported that victim also received a photograph from the same person, identified as the adult boyfriend of the victim’s cousin. According to West, the boyfriend was later identified as Jones.
West and a sheriff’s detective found Jones at a residence on Greenwood Boulevard near Warrenton, asking him if he would ride with them to the sheriff’s office to answer questions. West noted that Jones did not have cellphones or other electronics with him at the time.
According to court documents, West was issued a search warrant on Sept. 26 and, as a result, several cellphones were seized.
Jones was arrested on Sept. 27 and confined in the Warren County Detention Center under $40,000 secured bond.
He will make his next court appearance here on Nov. 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.