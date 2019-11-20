A local Thanksgiving tradition continues next week as the Warrenton Rural Vol. Fire Department hosts its annual Thanksgiving Day Breakfast Buffet on Thursday, Nov. 28.
Doors open at 5 a.m. to accommodate all those hunters with buck fever who want to get into the woods early.
Volunteers will be serving up a hot Southern-style breakfast until 10 a.m. that includes eggs, bacon, sausage, grits, baked apples, biscuits, pancakes and beverages.
The Thanksgiving Day breakfast is a time for community members to take a break from the kitchen and enjoy a home-cooked meal, to reunite with each other as well as visiting out-of-town friends. It also helps support the all-volunteer services of local firefighters.
No tickets or reservations are required, but patrons are asked to make monetary donations for enjoyment of the buffet.
Community volunteers are welcome to help with the event, no matter their skill level or time of arrival. For information on volunteering, contact Walter Gardner at 252-257-4307 or warrentonruralvfd@nc.rr.com.
The Warrenton Rural fire station is at 236 S. Main St., Warrenton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.