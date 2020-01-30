The Arcola Rural Volunteer Fire Department presented several awards during the department’s Appreciation Dinner on Jan. 18.
First Assistant Chief Dudley Lynch said that the departmental officers hold the dinner in order to express appreciation to firefighters for their hard work and dedication to public safety.
Lt. Donte Richardson was named Firefighter of the Year, an award presented for commitment and dedication to the fire department.
“He has stepped up as a young leader in the volunteer fire department,” Lynch said.
Richardson, who completed the department’s junior firefighters’ program, has become one of the program’s leaders.
Lynch said that in addition to responding to calls, Richardson has taken upon himself the responsibilities of making sure that all department equipment is inspected and tested as needed.
Capt. Lucas Lynch was named Officer of the Year.
“He has really stepped up his leadership responsibility throughout the department,” Dudley Lynch said.
Those responsibilities have included managing scenes on a regular basis.
Dudley Lynch described the captain as a teacher and guide for younger and newer members of the fire department.
Capt. McConnel Silver and Lori Silver were presented with a Special Appreciation Award for their longtime dedication to the department.
“Anything that has to be done” is the way that Dudley Lynch described the Silvers’ efforts.
He said that the Silvers have led fire department fundraisers for years. They continue to organize tasks, such as cleanings, which must be done on a regular basis.
Arcola Rural VFD plans to hold appreciation dinners each year.
