A Silver Alert has been issued for Barbara Kearney Donaldson, 81, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment and has been missing since early Tuesday.
She was last seen at 168 Matt Nelson Rd., Littleton, driving a 2002 blue Chevrolet Impala with North Carolina license plate number PSA6269.
Donaldson is described as a black female who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 230 pounds, with medium length gray hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. M. West at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 252-257-3456.
