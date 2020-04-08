Buchanan’s Store evokes a variety of stirring memories and emotions for Warren and Vance county residents or regular visitors to the eastern portion of Kerr Lake near the state line.
The combination of the Drewry shop’s well-chronicled history in northwest Warren County, wide selection of goods, quaint confines, and remote yet convenient (if you’re headed to the lake) location have made it equal parts reliable community store, landmark and tourist destination.
For Jamie Reese, who co-owns the store with his wife, Jennie, it’s home. One Facebook commenter said, “stepping inside this store is like going back in time.” To others, like Ray Meadows of Manson, Buchanan’s has always simply been “the country store on the way to the lake.”
It has long been a place for enjoying hoop cheese, ice cream and bologna and cheese sandwiches. Not that much had changed about the store’s operation in its 142-year history, dating back to the presidency of Rutherford B. Hayes, the country’s 19th commander in chief.
Until recently.
The coronavirus outbreak and subsequent public health orders forced Buchanan’s to restrict customers from going inside. So now, they’re bringing the Drewry-Virginia Line Road store to the customers, out on the front porch. At least, as much of the store as they can.
Employee Melissa Mason spearheaded the effort. “Because everybody forgets what you have when they can’t come in,” she said. “Whether it’s ice cream, food, fresh meat, vegetables, drinks, food from the grill...
“so there’s plenty of room outside for everyone to social distance. They can shop from their car or they can shop from the porch. We can go grab them anything that they need.”
Normally, customers might grab a bite to eat while they shop, but eating inside, even sampling one of the 15 flavors of Hershey’s Ice Cream while on the move, won’t be allowed until the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Plus, Jennie Reese said once more than 10 or so people file in, there’s no way to maintain any sort of social distancing in the tight quarters.
“We didn’t know what else to do,” she said, “and we didn’t want to shut our doors.”
The local folks wouldn’t want that either, but a greater challenge for Buchanan’s brought on by COVID-19 than the shift to front-porch shopping is the likely impending decline of traffic to nearby lake sites like County Line and Kimball Point parks. The campgrounds are closed indefinitely, although the County Line North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission boat ramp remains open.
“The campground is what keeps us alive,” Jamie Reese said. “And they’ve got them shut down, so that’s a little scary... We’re a seasonal business.”
Of course, Buchanan’s is open year-round, but the Reeses say they need the steady business in the summer to make up for low traffic in the winter.
Due to being short-staffed, they’ve already changed the store hours from what amounted to sun-up to sunset, to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We have some older people that work for us,” Jennie Reese said, “and they didn’t feel comfortable working, and I have (an employee) that just had a newborn baby. They just didn’t feel comfortable working in the store with people coming in.”
The Reeses also have four children at home to look after, including 15-year-old Gracie, who works in the store, sort of like Jamie used to when he helped his grandmother Ella Ellington and his aunt, Melony Ellington Paul, when Wilson Fleming ran the place. Jamie was pumping gas and toting ice from the age of 9, so when the store came up for sale more than four years ago, it was a no-brainer for him to complete the purchase.
Much of what Reese enjoyed about the store as a youngster holds true today, but the 1998 Northern Vance High School graduate added some wrinkles that made for an improved experience, like a grill for hot sandwiches. Yes, you can fry that bologna and cheese up nowadays. Deli sandwich options include ham, roast beef and turkey. And an offering of flowers and vegetable slips from Aaron’s Creek Farms Wholesale Plant Nursery in Buffalo Junction, Va., has become quite popular.
The selection includes, or will soon again include, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, eggplants, jalapeños, fresh herbs, basil, parsley, broccoli, and cabbage in addition to watermelon and cantaloupes.
Making the timing of the virus’s interruption worse, Buchanan’s was set to unveil inside the store new inventory for the spring and summer including water shoes, flip-flops, floats, garden decor, flags, as well as North Carolina-made jams, jellies, soaps, honey, peanut butter, salsa, and BBQ sauce. It’s all still available, just not in the more convenient fashion the Reeses intended for it to be.
Some of the flowers are pulled up on a trailer by a tractor in front of the store, and some are displayed on the porch.
Meadows, visiting from the Manson-Drewry Road, ultimately decided on some daisies among other nursery options. She grew up in the area and lived in or near Washington, D.C. for 50 years before moving back home to be closer to her sisters. The ice cream lured her in for a recent visit. The flowers made her come back the next week.
A few more visits and she may reach first-name status with Mason, a Florida native and area resident for the past six years who was taken by Buchanan’s charm, and noted how customers were warmly greeted when they entered the doors.
Or these days, as they drive in or file in line near the porch.
“It’s scary,” Mason said, donning a pair of blue surgical gloves. “Then on the other hand, you’re trying to do your everyday life. You have to adapt and adjust, and there’s a lot of people having a hard time with that. There’s not much you can do. It’s out of your control. You’re just gonna have to roll with the punches and make the best of it.”
