A 15-year-old girl injured earlier this month in an apparent murder-suicide which claimed the lives of a father, his daughter and grandson has been released from the hospital.
Warren County Sheriff Johnny Williams told the newspaper on Tuesday that a deputy spoke with the girl’s family last week and learned that her recovery is going well.
On July 8, the Warren County 911 dispatch center received two calls to the Ellington Road home of John Darnell Hargrove, 52. The first regarded a domestic dispute. About five minutes later, a call came in that shots had been fired.
Williams previously reported that officers found four people lying on the floor of the residence when they arrived at the scene. He identified the adults as Jada Swindell, Hargrove’s 21-year-old daughter, who died at the scene from an apparent stabbing, and Hargrove, who died at the scene from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The teenage girl was one of two juvenile shooting victims. Williams previously reported that Swindell’s 4-year-old son was transported to Maria Parham Health in Henderson and taken by medical helicopter to Duke University Hospital, where he died during surgery. The girl, daughter of family friend Deshana Smith, was transported to Duke.
Sheriff’s office investigators concluded that the violence stemmed from an argument between Hargrove and Swindell, and that Hargrove shot the other victims before turning the gun on himself. Investigators believe that the 15-year-old placed the 911 calls.
