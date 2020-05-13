Local high school principals worked together this afternoon to place poster-type signs at Warren County Armory Civic Center in Warrenton to honor the Class of 2020 at Warren County High School, Warren Early College High School and Warren New Tech High School.
Pictured, from the left, are WNTHS Principal Jennifer Wilker, WCHS Principal John Green and WECHS Principal Shena Judkins.
See next week's Warren Record for information on Warren County Schools' plans for graduation later this month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.