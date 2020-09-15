Lucas Lynch was among the local students who received the Halifax Electric Membership Corporation Volunteers in Action Educational Opportunity Scholarship.
According to Halifax Electric Communications Specialist Julia Allsbrook, the one-time scholarship award is provided by the Volunteers in Action Committee, which consists of Halifax EMC members who serve as ambassadors for the cooperative and volunteer at its events. Extracurricular and civic activities are among the criteria used to select recipients. This year’s scholarship amount was $250. Awardees may re-apply each year they are in college.
Lynch, the son of Lucas Wayne Lynch and Stacey Lynch of Hollister of Hollister, is a 2020 graduate of Warren New Tech High School. While in high school, he played baseball his freshman and senior years, and was active in culinary arts, robotics, the Native American CluÅb and the Yearbook Club.
In his community, Lynch has been active with the Red Earth Youth Council, including service as treasurer. The group’s activities include volunteer work such as picking up trash in the area, and Christmas caroling and delivering gift baskets for the elderly.
Lynch has also been active with his church, Mt. Bethel Baptist, and has participated in church plays and car washes.
He is majoring in biology and minoring in American Indian studies at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke and plans to ultimately transfer to the University of North Carolina at Wilmington to major in marine biology.
In addition to his studies and volunteer work, Lynch is working to combine his study of marine biology with joining the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves, where he will enter boot camp in New Jersey next summer.
He has not set a definite career path at this point, but his dream job will involve the ocean.
“All I really want to do is work on the ocean, to protect it and preserve it,” Lynch said.
For now, he is living on the UNC-Pembroke campus. Most of Lynch’s classes are held in person with a few conducted online. He said that by taking precautions such as wearing masks, he and his fellow students feel comfortable on campus during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Lynch looks forward to becoming more involved in UNC-Pembroke student life by joining the Native American Student Organization and a fraternity. With this involvement, the residents of the Pembroke area should not be surprised to see him once again active in the community helping others.
