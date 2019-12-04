Triangle North Healthcare Foundation recently awarded health grants to seven area organizations, including Warrenton nonprofit Working Landscapes. Other grant recipients were based in the Vance, Granville and Franklin counties.
According to Triangle North Foundation, grants fall under five priorities which the foundation established in 2013: chronic disease, mental health and substance abuse, nutrition and physical activity, reproductive health, and success in school as related to health and wellness.
Gabe Cumming, co-founder and associate director of Working Landscapes said that the grant will enable the nonprofit to expand its What’s Growing On program to Granville County.
He explained that the What’s Growing On program, which piloted in Warren, Halifax and Hertford counties during the 2019-20 school year, focuses on introducing elementary school students to healthy foods grown locally and the process in which food goes from farmers and producers to their tables. A different vegetable or fruit is featured each month.
Cumming said that elementary school teachers can sign up to receive a monthly Harvest Box containing the month’s fruit or vegetable and items such as lesson plans to help educators teach their students about the featured produce. An enclosed recipe guide enables teachers and students to prepare dishes utilizing the month’s fruit or vegetable.
Elementary school teachers can participate in the program at no cost to them, thanks to grant funding and community partnerships, Cumming added.
According to data from Working Landscapes, a total of 1,243 students were served by the What’s Growing On pilot program. Warren County had more than 370 participants, including 338 from Warren County Schools and 36 from Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School.
Cumming said that Working Landscapes is partnering with Granville Vance Public Health in order to bring the program to Granville County in a couple of months.
He added that Warren County will continue to partner with Warren County Cooperative Extension for the second year of What’s Growing On here. Community partnerships also will allow the program to continue in Halifax and Hertford counties.
Cumming noted that the program allows Working Landscapes to collaborate with school systems and farmers in participating areas to provide fresh produce for students.
Some participating schools, including Northside K-8 School in Norlina, have farms or gardens on site, allowing the nonprofit to fill their Harvest Boxes with food that students grew themselves.
As the second year of What’s Growing On begins in the coming weeks, Cumming expressed excitement about its growth, and that Warren County people shaped its development.
“It’s exciting,” he said. “We developed the program, lesson plans and tools with Warren County teachers and students. (The program) can benefit students across the region.”
Working Landscapes is seeking volunteers to help pack Harvest Boxes and to deliver them to participating schools. For more information, call 252-257-0205, visit workinglandscapesnc.org or Working Landscapes’ Facebook page.
