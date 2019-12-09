Local residents still have time to make Christmas brighter for Warren County children by selecting a paper angel from the Angel Tree at Warren County Department of Social Services.
DSS began its annual Angel Tree project last month with 330 gift wish tags for people of all ages, but more than 20 paper angels are left representing children from birth to age 18.
Individuals, churches and organizations may participate in the Angel Tree project. Those who are interested may go to the DSS office in the John Graham building, 307 N. Main St., Warrenton, and ask to sponsor a child for Christmas, or call 252-257-5005 or 252-257-5002.
Each angel will include information such as a child’s age, clothing sizes and Christmas wish list. The wish list provides gift suggestions, but does not have to be followed. Age-appropriate gift items would be appreciated.
In addition to Angel Tree items, donations of new toys, clothing and other winter attire such as scarves and hats are welcome.
All donations should be returned to Warren County DSS by Dec. 13. Angel Tree items may be wrapped or unwrapped, and should include the paper angel from the tree. Donations will be accepted during regular office hours, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., through Friday.
