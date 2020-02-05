The Norlina Town Board, during its regular monthly meeting Monday night, gave unanimous approval for the town to pay its share of an additional loan for rehab of the county-owned wastewater treatment plant. The town’s monthly payment will be in the amount of $520.60.
Approval came with little discussion after Warrenton Town Administrator Robert Davie appeared before the board to outline the rehabilitation project.
Users of the wastewater treatment plant — Warren County, Warrenton, which operates the plant, and Norlina — would be responsible for paying a $472,132, 20-year loan for the rehabilitation project. In January, the Warren County Board of Commissioners and Warrenton Town Board adopted resolutions approving their portions of the loan amount. The county’s portion is $657.50 per month, and Warrenton’s portion is $931.30 a month.
The Norlina Town Board received information about the loan payments during its Jan. 6 meeting, but requested additional time for review with the understanding that further discussion might be needed before board approval.
The wastewater treatment plant rehab loan dominated the discussion during a board work session in mid-January, when Norlina Public Works Director Blaine Reese expressed frustration that because Warrenton operates the plant, it also carries the full decision-making function in plant-related matters. He said that for the past 10 years, he has requested that an oversight committee consisting of officials representing the county and the towns of Norlina and Warrenton be formed to resolve issues and to manage the plant. Reese added that he would like the committee to be involved in determining the partners’ annual payment for use of the plant, currently calculated by usage.
He told the newspaper that the wastewater treatment plant needs upgrades, but expressed frustration that an additional monthly payment for the loan would be over and above what Norlina had budgeted as the town’s share of expenses related to the first phase of the rehab project and the monthly amount the town pays to the wastewater treatment plant for sewer pumped to Warrenton for treatment. Reese explained that he was also frustrated that Norlina would have to make an additional monthly payment for the loan after Warrenton received grant funding for the rehab project and because Norlina was not part of the decision to enter a loan agreement.
Reese did not attend Monday’s meeting.
At that time, Davie told the Norlina board that costs to make upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant exceeded the amount of the grant previously awarded for the project.
According to information emailed to Norlina Mayor Wayne Aycock in December, Davie explained that the ongoing wastewater treatment plant rehab projects costs had risen since the initial grant award, and that a low bid had come in at nearly $900,000 over estimate. After eliminating several items in the project scope, Davie indicated that the construction estimate left $472,132 not covered. He noted that the improvements are “essential and critical” to the wastewater treatment plant, which is nearing its 40th year of operation, and that replacing the plant would cost in the tens of millions of dollars.
In response to questions from Aycock on Monday night, Davie said that Norlina’s monthly payments for the loan probably would not begin until the 2020-21 fiscal year. Davie estimated that the rehab project would take about a year to complete, saying that the need for the work was identified as part of a 2011 capital improvement plan.
Aycock and Commissioner Tyrone Simes agreed that the plant needs repairs. Simes said that the town should be proactive before a major problem occurs. Commissioner Walter Smiley described the situation as being of a wastewater treatment plant designed to last 25 years now going on 40 years of operation.
Davie agreed, saying that the cost to build a new plant put that option out of the question.
He expressed optimism that, with Norlina’s approval of its share of loan payments, the rehab project could begin in 90 days.
Natural gas
Fred Steele, president/general manager of Frontier Natural Gas Company, appeared before the board to request a community meeting in Norlina as part of the company’s efforts to expand natural gas lines in Warren County.
He said that during the meeting, Norlina residents would be able to view maps showing where gas lines currently run through the town and would have an opportunity to sign up for natural gas service.
Steele said that it is critical for all Norlina residents who are interested in natural gas service to sign up because minimal interest was expressed during Frontier’s community survey two years ago.
In response to citizen questions, he clarified that people living in both houses and mobile homes have converted to natural gas.
Aycock asked Steele to provide Town Clerk/Finance Officer Christina Allman with a list of dates in order to schedule an evening meeting.
