The Warren County Senior Center will be closed to seniors and the general public starting Wednesday, March 18.
Staff will still be on site to answer phone calls. The home-delivered meals service will continue as normal; those seniors that typically come to the center for congregate meals can be switched to home-delivered meals by request (criteria must be met). Seniors with need must call the Senior Center to request the home-delivered meals program.
Those individuals needing to purchase liquid nutrition should call the Senior Center and set up an appointment.
The Warren County Senior Center can be reached by phone Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m. at 252-257-3111.
Warren County Memorial Library also will be closed to the public starting Wednesday, March 18.
During this time, library staff will be on site and available by phone Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
For information and assistance with online resources, call staff during this time.
All renewal dates will be extended. Patrons are asked to use the book drop to return all materials.
For more information, call the library at 252-257-4990, visit the Facebook page at warrencountymemoriallibrary, or the website at wcmlibrary.org/.
For more information, contact the Warren County Manager’s Office at 252-257-3115 Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m.
