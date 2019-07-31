Summer vacation is almost over for students at Warren County High School, Warren County Middle School and Warren Early College High School, who will be returning to class on Wednesday, Aug. 7. Each of the schools will be holding an open house so that students and their parents can prepare for the 2019-20 academic year.
Warren County High School
Open house for students in grades nine through 12 will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.
The school is at 149 Campus Dr., Warrenton. For more information, call 252-257-4413.
Warren County Middle School
Open house for students in grades six through eight will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.
The school is at 118 Campus Dr., Warrenton. For more information, call 252-257-3751.
Warren Early College High School
Open house for all grades will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.
The school is at 210 Ridgeway St., Warrenton, the Vance-Granville Community College Warren County Campus. For more information, call 252-257-6810.
Students at Mariam Boyd Elementary School and Northside K-8 School, which follow a year-round calendar, returned to class on July 24.
Public schools in the Warren County Schools district which follow a traditional calendar — Vaughan Elementary School and Warren New Tech High School — will begin the 2019-20 school year on Monday, Aug. 26.
