While the doors at Warren County Animal Ark in Warrenton are locked as a safety measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shelter continues to assist people wanting to adopt a new pet.
“We are not closed,” said Warren County Animal Control Director Dani Bowen.
She asks anyone thinking about adopting a pet to view animals available at the local shelter by going to the following: Warren County Animal Ark Facebook page; Petfinder at petfinder.com, type in city or Zip Code in the purple bar running across the middle of the page; or Adopt-a-Pet at adoptapet.com, type in city name in the Location section inside the blue box. On both the Petfinder and Adopt-a-Pet websites, click on the photograph of an animal for detailed information.
Members of the public who see a pet they would like to adopt may call the animal shelter at 252-257-6137 for more information. People may go to the Animal Ark at 142 Rafters Lane, Warrenton, to see a pet. However, Bowen asks that they call the shelter from their cars to identify which pet they would like to see from their search on the Facebook page or websites. People should remain in their cars while staff members bring the pet to them.
Bowen added that arrangements can be made for people who want to come in the shelter to look at pets available for adoption. However, they will be asked to take safety precautions that include washing their hands.
The novel coronavirus also has forced the Animal Ark to put a temporary hold on administering rabies vaccines. Bowen explained that pet owners will be referred to veterinarians who can provide assistance.
For questions and general information, she encourages the public to call the animal shelter. Bowen explained that people have asked about a range of topics over the phone, including obtaining rabies vaccines, keeping wildlife out of one’s yard and maintaining good pet health.
She said that keeping pets healthy includes giving them time to adjust to changes in day-to-day activities while the governor’s stay at home order remains in place. Bowen explained that pets may not be used to having the entire family home most of the time. She also urged parents to be watchful of how their children interact with pets.
“Give (pets) time to adjust to the fact that their person is home all the time,” Bowen said. “Be easier around pets. Make sure bites don’t occur.”
