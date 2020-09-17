Warren New Tech High School Principal Jennifer Wilker has resigned. The principal’s position was reported among the vacancies in the personnel report presented to the board of education at its Aug. 25 meeting.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary Young confirmed the resignation on Aug. 26, saying that Wilker’s last day as Warren New Tech principal will be Oct. 2.
A Warren County native, Wilker has spent her career in education with the local public school district.
She holds an associate’s degree in education from Vance-Granville Community College, a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from North Carolina Central University in Durham, and master of school administration degree from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
Wilker began her career with Warren County Schools at the former South Warren Elementary School, where she served as a teacher assistant and math teacher.
She was a principal intern at Warren New Tech High School, transformational facilitator at Northside K-8 School and assistant principal at Warren County Middle School. She has served as principal at Warren New Tech for the past three years.
According to the board of education’s Aug. 25 personnel report, Warren County Schools is seeking applicants for an interim principal to serve for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.
Other personnel matters
The board of education considered a number of other personnel matters during its Aug. 25 meeting.
The board approved the employment of the following: Vaughan Elementary School: Costella Crenshaw, Exceptional Children teacher; Central Office: Lisa Nagorsky, administrative assistant to the superintendent/clerk to the board.
Additional vacancies were reported as follows: Northside: elementary education teacher, middle grades science teacher, social studies teacher, health/physical educational teacher, and two instructional assistants; Vaughan: two Exceptional Children teachers; Warren County High School: science teacher; District-wide: instructional/Multi-Tiered Systems of Support coach.
Exceptional Children Department contracts
The board also approved the allocation of $590,775.82 in federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act funding that would allow the following to perform contracted services for speech and occupational therapy.
• Christine Saunders, diagnostic and therapeutic services for speech-language impaired students with disabilities and those suspected of needing speech services for evaluations
• David Caron, diagnostic and therapeutic services for occupations therapy services and supervision of Warren County Schools’ occupational therapy assistant
• Speech Masters, diagnostic and therapeutic services for occupational therapy services, supervision of Warren County Schools’ occupational therapy assistant, and diagnostic and therapeutic services for speech-language impaired students with disabilities and those suspected of needing speech services for evaluations
• Henrietta Sutton, diagnostic and therapeutic services for speech-language impaired students with disabilities and those suspected of needing speech services for evaluations
