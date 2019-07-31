Warren County Animal Ark is offering local pet owners an opportunity to have their dogs and cats spayed or neutered during a low-cost spay and neuter clinic on Thursday, Aug. 8.
The program is made possible through a partnership between the Animal Ark, Spay-Neuter Assistance Program of North Carolina and Community Partnership for Pets, an organization that partners with animal shelters and other resources to reduce the number of animals entering the state’s shelters.
The cost of $20 for dogs and $10 for cats includes surgery, vaccinations and pain medication. Warren County Animal Control Director Dani Bowen said that the owners of pets that are spayed or neutered will enter a drawing to win a $50 VISA gift card. The winner will be announced during pickup.
Bowen said that Spay-Neuter Day is open to Warren County residents whose pets meet the following weight requirements: dogs must be over 10 pounds, and cats must be over 5 pounds.
To register, call Warren County Animal Ark at 252-257-6137. Bowen said that SNAP will call pet owners prior to Aug. 8 to remind them of the surgery and to confirm their participation in Spay-Neuter Day.
On Aug. 8, registered pet owners must bring their dogs and cats to the Animal Ark, 142 Rafters Lane, Warrenton, by 8:30 a.m. Dogs must be on leashes, and cats must be in carriers. Pet owners will be told when to pick up their dogs and cats at that time.
Bowen advises interested local residents to register soon as space is limited. For more information, contact Warren County Animal Ark at 252-257-6137.
