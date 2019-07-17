Saturday might have brought the typical heat and humidity of July, but that did not deter a huge crowd from gathering in Ridgeway for the Cantaloupe Festival celebrating the summer melon that put the small community on the national map.
The event, sponsored by the Ridgeway Historical Society and Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department, has become a seasonal tradition for 15 years, drawing individuals and families from the local area and beyond.
The 2019 event began early with the festival’s newest tradition, the Cantaloupe 5k, sponsored by the Ridgeway Historical Society. Winners were Michael Hogan of Durham with a time of 18 minutes, 9 seconds, and Nicky Miller of Raleigh with a time of 20 minutes, 21 seconds. To view the full results, visit clockworkracetiming.com, click on “results” and “Cantaloupe 5k.”
After cooling off from the race, many participants joined in the festival fun. Among them were David Clark of Wilson and children Megan, 10, and Wyatt, 9. The family was in the area spending time at their house on Kerr Lake a couple of weeks ago when David drove through Ridgeway and saw a sign promoting the 5k. He enjoyed this year’s race and plans to compete again next year.
Saturday was the first time that Tannis Jenkins of Youngsville ran the 5k, but she attended the festival before. She said that she loves how everyone comes together for a day of activities.
Other people chose to settle into a chair under the shade trees for music, which began with an opening ceremony during which Trina Paynter sang the National Anthem.
Among them was Jackie Burnette of Warrenton, who brought her great-granddaughter, Nyla Crudup, to her first Cantaloupe Festival.
A number of festival-goers beat the heat with the help of ice cream. At the same time, they were treated to an unusual sight: ice cream churns powered by tractor engines, courtesy of the Lord Granville Agricultural Heritage Association.
Member Morris Jones of Creedmoor developed the idea for the unique ice cream making contraption. He was going to buy a large ice cream freezer, but changed his mind when he learned that it would cost $1,500. Instead, Jones decided to make his own.
Using Farmall and John Deere tractors, he found a way to incorporate hydraulic pumps from cars. A valve turns the hydraulic motor, which turns the ice cream freezer belts.
Beekeeper John Earl Alston traveled from just down the road to sell honey from his farm, saying that it had been a good year for the bees.
Other vendors sold a variety of food and craft items, flowers and more.
Among the most enthusiastic-looking festival participants were the youngest, including Anson Stallings, 18 months, Lincoln Newbold, 2, Kira Arrieta, 1 year, 5 months, and Sergio Alves, 5 months. There was much to do and try to take in as they traveled the festival grounds with their families.
People left the festival with memories of a fun day spending time with family members and friends, both old and new.
