Five Faith’s Smile Scholarships were awarded on Saturday during events held in memory of Warren County native and University of North Carolina junior Faith Danielle Hedgepeth.
The daughter of Roland and Connie Hedgepeth of Hollister, she was an active member of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe and 2010 graduate of Warren County High School. Hedgepeth would have turned 27 on Sept. 26.
She was found dead in her Chapel Hill apartment on Sept. 7, 2012. Since that time, the Chapel Hill Police Department has investigated the case as a homicide.
Annual events honoring Hedgepeth’s memory include an Adopt-A-Highway road cleanup, scholarship fundraiser and the awarding of the Faith’s Smile Scholarship to Native American women from North Carolina tribes who will be freshmen at accredited universities.
Scholarship awards in the amount of $1,000 are given annually to two students in order to assist with expenses such as food, books, clothes and other needs. Additional scholarships are given based on the availability of funds.
This year’s recipients of $1,000 awards are Taylor Williams (Haliwa-Saponi) of Warrenton and Kayla Marschall (Lumbee) of Fayetteville, who are both students at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Williams, a graduate of Warren Early College High School, is the daughter of Chris and Stacey Williams. Marschall, a graduate of Jack Britt High School in Fayetteville, is the daughter of Joshua and Olivia Marschall.
Three members of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe received $500 awards: Zianne Richardson of Warrenton, Aiyana Lynch of Burlington and Lanya Rudd of Hollister.
Richardson, the daughter of Ladonna and Garland Richardson, and Ivan Richardson, is a graduate of Warren County High School and student at UNC-Chapel Hill.
Lynch, the daughter of Charles and Angela Lynch, is a graduate of West Alamance High School in Elon and a student at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.
Rudd, the daughter of Tammie Battle and Milton Williams, is a graduate of KIPP Gaston College Preparatory in Gaston and a student at UNC-Chapel Hill.
The 2019 fundraising events focused on the theme of “The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women” to raise awareness of women of all ages across the United States. Roland Hedgepeth prepared a display of photographs of his daughter and other articles related to her life.
Saturday’s events included musical entertainment by Miss North Carolina Native American Youth Organization Eden Richardson, and sisters Zianne and Evynn Richardson, all of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe, and presentations by other local residents.
Also featured were a silent auction, raffle, plate sale and other activities.
Monetary contributions for the scholarship are accepted throughout the year and may be mailed to Faith’s Smile Scholarship, PO Box 393, Warrenton, NC 27589.
