James Isaac Hundley of Norlina is the 2020 recipient of the Clint L. and Marian R. Hege Memorial Scholarship.
The scholarship fund exists for the purpose of furthering the education of members of Norlina United Methodist Church who aspire to higher learning. An annual scholarship of $500 is awarded by the Scholarship Committee based on an application process.
Candidates must demonstrate Christian faith through service to the church and community, and submit a high school transcript, essay, and evidence of extracurricular community involvement. Hundley will be attending East Carolina University in the fall.
