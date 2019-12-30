April Williams, Warren County Schools’ district social worker, was honored at a recent North Carolina School Social Worker Association conference as the state’s Central Region nominee for N.C. School Social Worker of the Year. The Warren County Board of Education recognized her during its December meeting.
Williams was one of six nominees for the state award, each representing a region of North Carolina. The Central Region covers an area from Wake and Durham counties to the Virginia border and as far west as Person County.
While Williams was thrilled with the honor, she considers helping students succeed in school as her greatest achievement.
A Warren County native, she is the daughter of Magnolia R. Jackson and the late Elder Harold B. Jackson. She graduated from Warren County High School in 1997 and continued her education at N.C. State University in Raleigh.
Williams entered college thinking that she wanted to be a psychologist. Later, she considered becoming an English teacher. Williams’ path took a more definite direction after she spoke with a professor in the Social Work Department. She took Social Work 101 and knew she had found a perfect fit.
“I fell in love with it, “ Williams said of the Social Work field.
She loved that a Social Work degree would bring flexibility in the range of locations where she could work and in the populations she could assist.
Williams’ studies allowed her to complete internships that took her to a number of settings ranging from schools to a soup kitchen, and enabled her to work in areas that included mental health, substance abuse and victims of sexual assault.
As she approached graduation with a Bachelor of Social Work degree, Williams was a North Carolina Child Welfare Scholar, which enabled her to work in Children’s Services within the department of social services setting.
After graduating from N.C. State, Williams was a foster care social worker and LINKS (federal program providing services to youth in foster care) coordinator working with clients ages 13-21.
Her career came full circle in 2007 when she returned to Warren County Schools, this time as district school social worker. Today, she and Lakola Andrews serve as the school system’s social workers.
Williams relished the opportunity to return to her home county for her career and to provide support for the local community. She considers her top priority as ensuring that all children have a chance for school success.
“I was reared to understand that education is a foundation (for everything else),” Williams said. “I want to be part of that, part of a bridge between home, school and the community.”
She described her work as identifying and eliminating barriers to a child’s education, whether they are attendance, food, clothing, mental health, social/emotional learning or others.
She said that she and Andrews work to identify the cause of these problems and provide resources, whether through the school system or community resources, that will help the student.
“We build a relationship with the child, (the child’s) family and staff members (of the child’s school),” Williams said.
She also serves as a liaison with a program for families who are homeless or in transition. Williams trains school system staff members to help identify families in transition in order to support the educational needs of the children. In this role, the school staff work to ensure that school life remains stable in the midst of everything else.
As a school social worker, Williams finds the greatest joy in watching students and their families achieve success.
“The most rewarding (aspect) is to see students who were potential dropouts receive high school diplomas … knowing that parents and students are successful,” she said.
Williams is grateful for receiving the regional nomination for state Social Worker of the Year and its recognition of the work she provides.
However, she most loves the chance to build relationships with all students, not just the ones with whom she works. Williams sees evidence of those relationships each day as students stop to chat with her if they pass in the hallways.
“Building positive relationships with anyone is a part of a successful life,” she said.
