The Warren County Economic Development Commission and Small Business Center of Vance-Granville Community College have teamed up to to present an eight-part series entitled “Doing Work Remotely - Tools for the New Normal."
In these hour and a half sessions, subject matter expert Kristen Baughman Taber will look at the various tools available to make working remotely easier and more efficient. Taber is the owner of Tabletop Media Group and lives in Warren County.
There will also be time allowed for questions and answers.
The attached flyer has the link to the class schedule and titles for each of the eight sessions.
Deadline for registration is a day prior to each session, and registrants will need a valid email address in order to receive the webinar login information.
After registering, the link will be sent the evening before the event, and a reminder email will also be sent about an hour prior to start time.
