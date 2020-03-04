The Warren County MLK Committee remembered the life, legacy and work of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Saturday, Feb. 29, at a Scholarship and Awards Gala held at the Warren County Armory Civic Center. The theme of the evening’s event was “A Strong Community: Standing on the Shoulders of a Dream.”
King was a prominent Baptist minister and social activist who led the U.S. Civil Rights Movement, ending the legal segregation of African-Americans mainly in the South and throughout the United States of America from the mid-1950s until his death by assassination on April 4, 1968. He stood as a strong pillar of hope and change, and he lost his life fighting for justice and equality for all.
The evening’s purpose of raising scholarship money for local students and recognizing the humanitarian efforts of Warren County citizens rang true with King’s philosophy of building strong communities. He once spoke, “We know that to bring justice, love and friendship, we must build strong communities that foster these things.”
Standing on the shoulders of King’s dream for African-Americans to have voting rights and voting equality, the urgency to vote and to attend voters’ precinct meetings was strongly highlighted throughout the evening as state elected officials and local officials and candidates running for office were recognized. King was a leading champion of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which made racial discrimination in voting illegal.
The Warren County MLK Committee works to build a strong community, and each year, Warren County citizens are recognized with awards. The 2020 honorees are:
n The MLK Humanitarian Award—Rho Tau Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Since 1989, Rho Tau Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., a service led organization, has played a major role in providing community service, women’s healthcare and wellness programs and initiatives, and college awareness opportunities and scholarships to Warren County citizens.
n The MLK Humani-tarian Award—The Warren County Community Center Board of Trustees. The Board of Trustees is a group of dedicated citizens responsible for the maintenance and upkeep, as well as keeping the history and culture, of the Warren County Community Center alive. The Warren County Community Center is the legacy of Winnie B. Williams, a Warren County native and school teacher. It was founded in 1934 to serve the needs of African-American citizens during segregation. The center provided a public meeting place, restrooms and library.
n MLK Commissioner Award—Carolyn Jones, C & L Catering
n MLK Commissioner Award—the late Joyce L. Bullock. The MLK Committee posthumously recognized the MLK Committee secretary and member. Her family was presented an award on her behalf, and the Joyce L. Bullock scholarship was established.
n MLK Commissioner Donation—Mr. and Mrs. John and Jeanetta Henderson, received a donation of $200 after losing their home to fire.
Longtime MLK Chairman Larry M. Jones, Jr. was recognized for 17 years of service as he passed to torch to the new officers of the MLK committee.
Marcus Shields, District Court judge of Guilford County, gave the keynote address. He delivered a message reminding the audience that King was a visionary and a dreamer. Reiterating the urgency of voting, Shields reminded the audience, that you can’t have a seat at the table if you don’t exercise the right to vote.
“Dream big, reach for the stars, and never forget where you came from,” he said. Lastly, he demanded, “Get out to vote.”
