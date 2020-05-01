Warren County officials addressed the jump this week in positive COVID-19 cases here from just three reported by April 6 to 12 new cases since last weekend in an interview this morning on local radio station WARR 1520 AM. The message from County Manager Vincent Jones and Health Director Dr. Margaret Brake was for citizens to continue to follow public health guidance even if Gov. Roy Cooper next week allows his stay at home order to expire.
Last week, Cooper extended the stay at home order through Friday, May 8, limiting travel for only essential needs. Warren County and all three local municipalities have curfews in place from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. daily that don’t expire until the state’s stay at home order is lifted.
Brake said that strategies in place, including social distancing and other preventive measures, help to slow the spread of COVID-19, and with increased positive cases in Warren County it is more important now to follow public health recommendations, especially because not everyone who has the novel coronavirus shows symptoms.
“We must act as if anyone we come in contact with might have the virus,” she said.
As more people are tested, there will be more positive results, Brake said.
“With that we should not be alarmed by that, but understand that we need to be more diligent in our efforts to prevent more people from becoming exposed to COVID-19,” Brake said.
The health director said that 110 Warren County citizens have been tested for the virus; however, private providers and labs are not required to report their negative tests, so it is suspected that many more local people have been tested.
Brake said that the positive COVID-19 cases here appear to be spread across the county. Two of the early positive cases have recovered, one current case is in the hospital and the remainder are recovering at home. She said there was one incidence of individuals in one household who tested positive for the virus, but most cases are from community spread, meaning there is no known source.
The focus now continues to be prevention efforts, such as frequent hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding touching the face, practicing social distancing, and people staying at home when they are sick, even with just mild symptoms, Brake said.
People who feel sick should call their doctor, she said, to get advice on possible treatment.
Also, Brake advised people to wear facemasks, such as surgical masks or homemade cloth masks, when in public, particularly if they are in a place where they are unable to maintain social distancing.
“Be mindful that we need to continue practicing those measures, and we also need to continue to follow the executive orders,” Brake said.
Regarding the countywide curfew, the county manager said the board instituted it as a way to help people realize the importance of staying at home, and that the sheriff had reported back to him that he felt there was good compliance, and people were staying off the roads. However, the longer the curfew goes on, especially with warmer weather, the more people are getting cabin fever.
“We are a rural community. We have limited access to healthcare, and we don’t want to find ourselves in a position where we are unknowingly, unwittingly spreading the virus throughout the community,” Jones said. “So we want to again take this time to encourage people to please keep each other safe and try to stay at home and follow the practices that Dr. Brake has just talked about for mitigation.”
Brake reviewed an expanded list of COVID-19 symptoms beyond the primary symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath to include: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and loss of taste or smell.
Many of these symptoms sound like flu symptoms, she said, which is a reason for people to call their doctor if they are feeling sick. Also, coughs could be from allergies related to this time of year, Brake added.
Brake noted that the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Warren County is low compared to neighboring counties, but that there are local residents who work in those counties.
“So we all have to be mindful as we move back and forth during our day going to work that we are putting ourselves in contact with people who are coming from other places as well, which is another reason that we really have to make sure we follow the prevention strategies to help keep all of us safe,” she said.
Jones said the county is doing its best to make sure it can keep citizens safe.
“Now we need to make sure that we ask our residents to help us out and that they do their part and try to keep each other safe as well,” he said.
Brake reiterated the need to maintain social distancing and follow public health guidance once the state’s stay at home order is lifted, especially due to vulnerable populations in the county, which include the elderly.
“We need to make sure that they are safe as well,” she said, “and I would just say to people, please continue to follow the guidance, stay at home if you don’t have to go out, and if you test positive, follow the guidance you are getting from the health department, as well as your provider. I think social distancing has proven to work across the state and in Warren County.”
According to information from the Warren County Health Department, a total of 110 Warren County residents are known to have been tested for COVID-19. Of those, 94 results were negative; 15 results were positive; 1 result is pending.
