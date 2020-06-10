Calls to write a new chapter of social justice in the history of the United States echoed as local residents gathered at the Warren County Courthouse Sunday afternoon to remember George Floyd, who died May 25 in the custody of Minneapolis, Minn., police officers.
The memorial service was a joint effort of Tilda Hendricks and other local citizens, including the Warren County branch of the NAACP.
Among those who attended were state Rep. Terry Garrison and former Congresswoman Eva Clayton, who urged the public to continue the movement for social justice at the ballot box. Chris Hunter sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” known as the Black National Anthem. Dr. Tony Cozart, moderator of the United Shiloh Association of Warren County and pastor of Cooks Chapel Baptist Church in Warren Plains, challenged those attending to write a new chapter of American history that would make their children and grandchildren proud.
“We can make America great,” he said.
Cozart noted that past measurements of greatness have included military might, goods exported, homes and other symbols of status. However, he said that social justice must be included in considering whether the United States is a great country.
“This country will never be great unless we measure (greatness) in terms of social justice,” Cozart said.
He indicated that as he listened to a 1963 speech in which former President John F. Kennedy pleaded for civil rights, he grew concerned about how the United States had grown in terms of social justice since that time.
“If we as a country can send a man to the moon, if we can create an enormous banking system, if we as a country can create a communication system that is top-notch, I believe we can fix our social justice system,” Cozart said.
He said that even if the nation’s economy results in more jobs and housing, there cannot be a new chapter in American history without social justice. Otherwise, Cozart said, some people will gain more and more, while others will be left out.
“If you don’t have social justice, someone will always be left behind,” he said.
Cozart echoed Clayton’s call for people to vote, saying that elected officials must address the issues of greatest importance to the people, including public schools and healthcare.
“A non-voting people is a powerless people,” Cozart said.
He noted that in Warren County, people of all racial and ethnic backgrounds have worked together for social justice, standing strong against anyone who has tried to divide the community. Cozart urged this to continue.
“We must be one as we move forward,” he said.
Cozart challenged those attending to help people register to vote and take people to the polls, saying that George Floyd can no longer do these things, but they can.
He urged society as a whole to take responsibility for past wrongs and work together for a solution.
“For far too long, we have said, ‘It’s not me. We didn’t do it.’ If people stand around and do nothing to correct the wrongs of society, we are all responsible,” Cozart said.
He added that just as social justice should extend to everyone, no one should be excluded from efforts to bring it about.
“Don’t put up barriers that Jesus tore down at Calvary,” Cozart said.
He expressed a feeling of encouragement that a new chapter in American history can be written, one characterized by united hearts, love, compassion, understanding and helping others.
Those attending the memorial service observed 8 minutes and 45 seconds of silence for the amount of time that Floyd’s neck was pinned under the knee of a white police officer.
Warren County High School 2020 graduates Kalisha Harrison and Jackicse Bell lay a wreath on the courthouse steps in Floyd’s memory.
The wreath was arranged by Warrenton florist Matthew Campbell, who also designed a floral arrangement given by the towns of Warrenton and Henderson, and the counties of Warren and Vance for a June 6 memorial service in the town of Raeford, where Floyd was born.
After the memorial service was over, words written in chalk on the courthouse steps and surrounding sidewalks remained as messages of urgency and unity: “Black lives matter,” “Solidarity,” and “We rise together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.