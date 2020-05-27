Norlina Auto Parts has had the vital fortune of being deemed an essential service by the state government during the COVID-19 outbreak. Operated by the Scott family since 1985, the store has seen its business stay steady through the crisis although the sign limiting occupants on the front door, regular disinfecting and the plexiglass barrier at the counter remain clear reminders of how life has changed.
And it has changed significantly for Boyd Scott, usually donning a Carquest shirt and standing tall behind the counter, who took over store operations in 1996 when his dad, Spencer Scott, retired.
The pandemic’s impact on the area’s small businesses as well as life in general comes into clearer focus when looking at it through the lens of an active community member like Boyd, a sports enthusiast who regularly dines out at local restaurants, is eager to finally return to church at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in Warrenton, and has a son, William, set to graduate from Warren County High School.
“We just miss the way it used to be, I guess,” Boyd said of he and wife, Paula.
That means Boyd has probably been anticipating the state’s move into Phase 2 of easing pandemic restrictions as eagerly as anyone around. Like other local small business leaders, he’s also been able to gauge the pulse of the community through observing his customers.
“When people come in here,” Boyd said last Thursday, a day after watching on TV the second NASCAR Cup Series race back with no fans in the stands, “they’re saying they can’t wait to go shopping, go out to eat, go to a State baseball game.”
When people come inside Norlina Auto Parts, they might notice the Carquest banners touting offerings like “fuel systems,” “engine management,” “belts and tensioners,” and “starters and alternators,” or the motor oil sign on top of a shelf of car batteries. Yes, it feels like an auto parts store.
But customers can also sense the store’s place in the community through some of the personal effects spread around the store, like the photo of Boyd and brother, Spencer, with driver Mark Martin at a race in Richmond. It’s next to a framed article with a photo of Boyd and son, Paul, who works part-time in the store.
Both mementos rest under an American flag on the wall adjacent to the front counter of the store that teems on the inside and out with the blue and red colors of Carquest, the independent arm of Raleigh-based Advance Auto Parts.
Norlina Auto Parts, long a landmark inside the cozy city limits on Highway 1 South, is one of 67 Carquest locations in the state and one of more than 1,300 nationwide.
Maintaining the appeal of a locally-owned shop while larger corporate competition has moved into the area in recent years has been crucial to weathering the economic challenge from COVID-19. Foot traffic in the store has lessened in recent years, but Boyd’s core constituency of local mechanics and farmers remains.
“He is one of the most generous guys you’d ever want to meet,” Boyd’s friend and store regular Mike Aycock said. “He’ll do anything in the world for you. He’s just a great guy. He’s independent, but the mechanics in the county are very loyal to him because he is independent. He’s got some great mechanics that rely on him.”
They rely on him, and he relies on them. Mechanics also got the essential stamp when the COVID-19 wave started. Their business slowed some in the early stages of government restrictions, but has been steady enough in Boyd’s eyes to keep his doors open every single workday.
“My mechanics are businesspeople that I deal with, but they’re friends more than anything else,” Boyd said. “We go to church together. We know each other on more than a professional auto parts level. It’s just a good situation. Small town, small county relationships go a long way with small business.”
Boyd preaches customer service, to go above and beyond, to Paul when teaching him the tools of the trade. If your car won’t crank, Boyd will make a house call, usually with his trusty sidekick, Charles Smiley, who also happens to be the store’s resident chef.
That’s right. That’s how you know this place has maintained a truly independent vibe. Smiley cooks and bakes for a local crowd that gathers here for a weekly lunch, as has been documented previously in this publication’s pages.
Actually, the “Norlina lunch bunch,” which includes characters like Aycock, Robert Byrd, Hal Paschall, and Andy Short, has been affected more by the virus than the business itself. They haven’t been gathering in as large of a crowd as usual and of course, instead of dining inside around the corner at Rachel’s Whistle Stop, they’ve had to get the food to go.
At least on that front, with restrictions beginning to ease, Boyd can now get a taste of life as it used to be.
“I thank the Lord every night that I was essential,” Boyd said. “There are a lot of people out there going through worse times than I have. I have been able to keep my numbers up, and we’re able to pay the bills, anyway. I am looking forward to other people getting back to normal.”
Normal for them means normal for the Scott family. It won’t mean a normal graduation for William. And it won’t mean watching N.C. State play postseason baseball or fans in the stands at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
But it will be a start.
“It is bad,” Boyd said of the virus, “but it’s going to get better this summer, and I hope it stays that way.”
