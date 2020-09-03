East Carolina University senior and Norlina native Francisco Solano will spend the fall as part of the university’s State Employees Credit Union Public Fellows Internship program.
The program places undergraduate students throughout eastern North Carolina as part of internship projects that address community-identified priorities. The program provides opportunities for students to develop leadership, analytical, problem solving, communication, and project management skills, as well as allowing them to network in professional settings.
Solano, a double major in chemistry and physics, will spend the semester interning with AMEXCAN. As a program coordinator intern with AMEXCAN, Solano will develop, implement, and evaluate existing programs, events, and initiatives. Additionally, he will work with others at AMEXCAN to develop new programs and work on building community capacity around health, advocacy, education and culture.
AMEXCAN is a nonprofit organization that offers various educational programs including English as a Second Language classes, enrichment programs for school age children, 4-H activities, public health education, and sessions on higher education and planning.
“Being an undergraduate student majoring in chemistry and physics with a minor in mathematics, I often shock people when I mention that my dream goal is to work as an educator in low-income, minority communities,” Solano said. “However, I grew up in such communities (like the ones AMEXCAN supports) and I am aware that it takes a person’s willingness to return to their roots to better the soil for future generations.”
“Truth be told, it has always been a dream of mine to impact the world in a meaningful way,” he said. “By becoming an intern through the SECU PFI program, I am sure the impact I make in my local community will be a stepping-stone for future success.”
The SECU Public Fellows Internship program has provided more than 100 internships to 50-plus eastern North Carolina organizations. This year, 20 ECU undergraduates were selected to the program for 18 internship sites. Students will complete 330 internship hours as part of the program and receive a $4,500 stipend.
The program is available to ECU undergraduates who are North Carolina residents, maintain a 3.0 grade point average or higher in their major field of study, and have completed at least 60 semester credit hours.
“We have interns leading a wide variety of projects across the east, from research efforts to preserve our coastal wetlands to developing art programs for students,” said program manager Cassie Keel. “Creating mutually beneficial relationships with community partners across the region is an important mission for ECU. The SECU Public Fellows Internship program allows us to work together to provide services to the region, while also preparing our students for their future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.