Littleton resident James Fitts has traveled across North Carolina over the course of his career as a stonemason, but he didn’t have to leave his native Warren County for a recent project.
Last week, he wrapped up work to repair the cookhouse chimney on the grounds of the historic Gloster-Hill-Crosson-Boyd House on Ridgeway Street in Warrenton. The home was constructed around 1790 and enlarged in 1850.
While the cookhouse chimney has stood for many years, it proved to be no match for recent heavy rains which brought some six inches of precipitation to the northern area of Warren County. Stones and mortar washed out, leaving a gap several feet wide.
That’s where Fitts came in. He has constructed everything from steps to fire pits in Warren County and beyond. While some projects call for bricks or concrete, most of his work involves stone.
His interest in stonemasonry began at an early age when he saw photographs of his grandfather, Roosevelt Lee, who dug wells and lined them with stones. Fitts was fascinated with his grandfather’s work and knew that he wanted to become a mason.
At Warren County High School, Fitts learned masonry from the late W.E. Exum, a longtime masonry instructor revered locally and far beyond for his skill and knowledge.
Soon after graduating from WCHS is 1985, Fitts established his masonry business. The late Joel Scott Parrish, who worked on a number of structures in Warren County, served as his mentor.
While Fitts’ work has taken him across the state, he has completed a number of jobs in Warren County, including repairs to a chimney at an Embro hunting lodge.
At the Gloster-Hill-Crossan-Boyd House, Fitts worked with the goal of making the chimney look like it had before the heavy rains. He was able to salvage the stones that washed out, making his job much easier.
Fitts used iron beams to reinforce the chimney before replacing the stones. He mixed the mortar to math the original shade on the chimney as much as possible. Then, it was a matter of laying the stones — chiseling a few that were not the right size — filling in the mortar and letting everything set before putting in the next layer.
Fitts proudly considers himself as part of a dying breed of “old-time” masons. He is grateful to be able to use his skills to help preserve part of Warren County’s history and to add beauty to newer structures as well.
“It is a labor of love,” Fitts said. “I am building back Warren County.”
