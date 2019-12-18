A report presented during the Warren County Board of Education’s Dec. 10 meeting suggests that the local public school district could lose more than $800,000 in funding to public charter schools this year.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary Young, in her Superintendent’s 90-day Entry Plan Report presented earlier this fall, indicated that Warren County is not alone in facing the loss of students in the traditional public schools. She stated that public school districts across North Carolina and the United States face a trend of declining enrollment because the number of charter, private and homeschools available to families is on the rise.
In addition to the loss of students, traditional public school districts feel the impact of the ongoing trend in the pocketbook. According to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, funding for public charter schools comes primarily from state and local sources. Warren County Schools previously explained that public school districts are affected because funding from these sources moves from traditional public schools to charter schools based on the number of students from the school district who attend charter schools.
A historic trend
Warren County Schools’ data which Young presented in her report suggests that enrollment in the local school district has been on the decline since 2016-17, when 2,275 students were enrolled. In 2017-18, 2,148 students were enrolled in Warren County’s traditional public schools. By last school year, that number had dropped to 2,039.
At the same time the number of Warren County students enrolled in public charter schools has steadily increased from 246 in 2016-17 to 318 in 2017-18 and 378 in the last school year.
During the three-year period, the number of Warren County students enrolled in private schools has remained steady at 19. The number of students who were homeschooled reached a three-year peak of 194 in 2017-18 before declining to 178 in the last school year.
The current impact
The information presented at last week’s board meeting by Warren County Schools’ Chief Finance Officer Delores Pulliam suggests that 376 students in the district were enrolled in charter schools as of Nov. 20, a decrease of two students from 2018-19.
While the number of local students attending charter schools has declined slightly, losing 376 students to charter schools means that the local public school district has lost $233,616.98 to charter schools as of Nov. 20. If the students do not return to Warren County Schools this school year, the local district would lose an estimated total of $823,614.81.
A breakdown of the number of Warren County students attending charter schools, by school, is a follows: Cross Creek Charter, 27; Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School, 44; Henderson Collegiate, 158; Johnston Charter Academy, one; Gaston College Prep, 42; KIPP Durham, two; KIPP Halifax, 10; NC Cyber Academy, two; NC Virtual Academy, eight; Oxford Prep, five; Rocky Mount Prep, three; Falls Lake Academy, one; Vance Charter, 66; Wake Forest Charter Academy, one; and Youngsville Academy, six.
Warren County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary Young put the data in perspective by saying that nearly $1 million is expected to go from the local school district to charter schools during the 2019-20 school year.
“Think about what programs we could have with $1 million,” she said.
Board member Roberta Scott described the situation as sad, but one that can be remedied by educating the public about what is available in the traditional public school system.
“We have so many things going on in Warren County,” she said. “We offer choices in Warren County schools. … Encourage your friends and family to come back to Warren County schools.”
Board Chairwoman Ebony Talley-Brame said that some students have returned to traditional public schools since Young became superintendent in the summer.
“We have great things upcoming in Warren County Schools,” Talley-Brame said.
She challenged those attending the board meeting to do their part to encourage families to send their children to the traditional public school system.
“It’s up to us to promote our district,” Talley-Brame said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.