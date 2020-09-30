Some 50 members of Lucille Richardson’s family and friends traveled to her home in LA (Lower Arcola) in parade fashion on Sept. 27 to celebrate her 93rd birthday a little early. She celebrated her official birthday on Sept. 29.
Multiple generations came from Warren County and as far away as Raleigh and Zebulon to greet Richardson, who was sitting in her rocking chair on her front porch.
Richardson has lived her entire life in the Lower Arcola area. Growing up, she attended Bethlehem School and worked on the family farm.
On Feb. 4, 1945, she married the Rev. Norman Richardson, who is now deceased, and they made their home in the community.
The Richardsons had four children, Spencer Richardson (who is deceased), Willie Norman Richardson (wife Emma), Evelyn Cooper (husband Al), and Sandy Richardson (wife Wanda). Today, the family has grown to include nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Evelyn Cooper, also of Lower Arcola, noted that her mother has been active in her church, Pine Chapel Baptist Church in Hollister, for many years. There, Richardson was a member of the Missionary Board and attended Sunday school on a regular basis. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Richardson still went to church each week.
Cooper said that church members stay in touch with her mother, calling to check on her often. Many of them participated in Sunday’s parade.
Richardson was also active in community lunches. At home, she maintained a large garden and enjoyed quilting. Cooper recalled that Richardson made many quilts for her grandchildren.
Granddaughter Beverly Richardson of Rocky Mount described her grandmother as a God-fearing woman with many talents. Lucille loved to share her homemade corn pudding, soup (made in a wash pot), and soap. She also raised chickens and pigs. Beverly recalled that every family member had a task when it was time to butcher hogs and make sausage.
She laughed as she remembered a favorite memory from childhood. Beverly went with Lucille and other family members to St. Paul’s Baptist Church in Bethlehem, where Norman Richardson was pastor.
Beverly said that if anybody talked or fidgeted during the sermon, Lucille would pinch them — not hard and not so it was noticeable, but it was still a pinch.
“We would straighten up,” Beverly said.
She remembered her grandmother’s garden.
“She maintained a huge garden with corn, tomatoes, everything you can think of,” Beverly said. “She cultivated it, pulled weeds and planted all by herself.”
She also credits her grandmother for inspiring a love of fishing among all of the grandchildren.
When the group went fishing with their grandmother, they would use rods and reels, while Lucille used a cane pole with a worm as bait. Beverly said that her grandmother would pull in fish after fish, and would always wind up with a larger catch than anyone else.
“She could outfish all of us,” Beverly said. “She is the reason why we love to fish.”
When it was time to celebrate Lucille’s 93rd birthday, family members wanted to do something special to honor the woman who meant so much to them. And they did just that.
In addition to the parade, Lucille was treated to gifts, balloons, and, most importantly, time to visit with family members. The event was capped off with fireworks.
How else would you end a celebration for someone beginning her 93rd year of life?
