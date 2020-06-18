Warren County Schools is working to address needs identified in a financial wellness check for 2019-20 released earlier this year by North Carolina-based School Efficiency Consultants.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary Young discussed a number of school system actions during the board of education’s May 28 virtual business meeting/work session.
She said that she engaged the services of SEC, which helps school districts improve how they use resources so they can more effectively spend funding allocated to them, to determine available resources and make sure they are used as effectively and efficiently as possible. Young said that consideration was given to determining how to best use school system funding and make transportation more efficient.
She told the board that the financial wellness check cost Warren County Schools $10,000, but estimated that addressing the identified needs will result in a savings of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Board Chairwoman Ebony Talley-Brame asked if a plan had been developed for addressing a transportation department deficit identified in the report as being less than $100,000.
Young said that the budget has been revised to reflect funding allotments. The school system faced a deficit because state funding for the transportation system came in much less than expected, she said. She added that the state had not approved transportation allotments for any school system when Warren County Schools had to develop its 2019-20 budget. Therefore, funding estimates were based upon trends and projected allotments.
Young noted that the full cost of gas was not reflected in how much the transportation department charges schools for using its buses for transportation for field trips and ball games. She said that adjustments were made early in the 2019-20 school year to correct the problem.
Talley-Brame asked for more information about funding sources which SEC identified as being available to the school system: $1.16 million in lottery fund balance and $1.79 million in county fund balance restricted for education.
Young said that both funding sources may be used for capital outlay purposes, meaning the infrastructure of school buildings. She said that the county receives lottery funding each year, which the school system must request in order to utilize it. Funding rolls over to the next fiscal year if it is not requested. Young said that the county fund balance restricted for education refers to sales tax funds, which the county holds. The school system must make a formal request in order to utilize these funds.
“SEC found funding that we didn’t know we had,” Young said. “They are saying that we can now take care of building needs (using these funds).”
Board member Linda Byrd referred to a portion of the report that included comments from Central Office personnel about school choice — three high schools, middle grades at Northside K-8 School and programs available at the elementary schools. She asked if school choice appeared to be working.
Board member Roberta Scott replied that school choice originally was developed to address the problem of students leaving the traditional public school system to attend charter schools.
Young said that school choice appears to be working, but added that she would like to more thoroughly study what is effective and what has not been effective.
In response to questions from board member Victoria Lehman about literacy and technology needs, Young said that an identified need for pacing guides, especially in reading, is connected to a need for reading and math textbooks.
Young said that a school system textbook committee has been conducted virtual meetings with vendors, who have also mailed copies of their products for review.
She said that it has taken Warren County Schools five years to build a funding reserve of $250,000 for textbooks. Young hopes that the school system can obtain social studies and science textbooks for the 2021-22 school year.
The superintendent added that Warren County Schools is working to assign instructional coaches to all schools to assist teachers.
Lehman asked what support is being provided to teachers to address a need identified in the report for a greater understanding of how to teach reading standards.
Young said that the school system is planning how to address this need, adding that the strategic planning process will involve developing strategies to improve how reading is taught.
In response to a question from Talley-Brame, Young said that the school system is working to address the problem of a bus driver shortage. The report noted that the transportation department uses 36 yellow school buses and transports 1,151 students.
Andre Stewart, Warren County Schools’ chief operations officer, said that the school system has taken four buses off the road and worked to make bus routes more efficient.
He added that a number of school personnel have expressed interest in becoming bus drivers, including seven coaches who completed bus driving classes last week.
If these actions are not enough to eliminate the driver shortage, the school system will consider SEC’s recommendations, Stewart said. The recommendations include requiring custodial/cafeteria staff to obtain a school bus license.
“We don’t want to require anyone who does not want to be a bus driver,” Stewart said.
Young said that the reassignment of students after the closing of South Warren Elementary School at the end of the 2018-19 school year had an impact on bus route efficiency. She said that some students were not assigned to the school in their attendance zone, meaning that some students who were supposed to attend Mariam Boyd Elementary School were assigned to Northside, and vice versa.
“We are making sure that students are zoned correctly,” Young said.
In a related matter, Delores Pulliam, school system chief financial officer, told the board that as of May 27, Warren County Schools had projected undesignated funds of $300,000, taking into consideration payroll, Exceptional Children program expenses not covered by state and federal funding, and utilities.
Young previously told the board that SEC recommended a freeze on hiring vacant positions, supplies, repairs and contracted services, except for emergencies, for the remainder of the year. She said that the freeze has allowed the school system to build a reserve of undesignated funds.
Warren County Schools will continue to utilize the findings of the SEC report as it prepares for next school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.