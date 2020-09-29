Everyone has that moment when a light bulb goes off in their head. A moment when they have an idea they believe could change the course of human existence, or at the very least make them a few extra dollars. Often times these new concepts don’t materialize because of a lack of resources.
For people with ideas that pertain to agriculture there is a thing called AgVentures. AgVentures is a program offered by North Carolina Cooperative Extension that provides grants to North Carolina independent family farms for new and innovative agricultural project ideas, which will increase farm profits. The program awards grants of up to $8,000. The application period opens Oct. 15, and closes on Dec. 18.
To learn more, visit https://agventures.ces.ncsu.edu/grant-program/ or contact Warren County Cooperative Extension at 252-257-3640.
