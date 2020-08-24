Vance-Granville Community College was recently recognized as one of the top ten community colleges and trade schools in the nation for 2020. VGCC came in at number-six on the rankings published by “Best Colleges” (www.bestcolleges.com), a leading provider of independent college rankings and higher education research. The college was also the third-highest-ranked school from North Carolina.
“We are pleased to see this national recognition for Vance-Granville, which we attribute to the dedication and innovation demonstrated by our faculty and staff every day,” Dr. Rachel Desmarais, president of the college, said. “VGCC is committed to providing high-quality education and training that is affordable and accessible for the people of Vance, Granville, Franklin and Warren counties.”
Best Colleges noted that the college has extended its reach by providing career-oriented programs that can be completed entirely online. These programs include Supply Chain Management, Medical Office Administration, IT/Business Support, Early Childhood Education, Criminal Justice, Accounting, and Business Administration. Students can also complete the Associate in Arts or Associate in Science programs online, which prepare them for transferring to a university to complete a bachelor’s degree. The college has transfer agreements with numerous four-year universities.
“VGCC boasts strong graduation rates and small class sizes,” the website also noted. “The school’s 13-to-1 student-to-teacher ratio allows students to receive plenty of individualized attention.”
Established in 1969, VGCC offers more than 40 credit programs, in which students work toward certificates, diplomas and degrees. Area residents and businesses can also take advantage of a variety of continuing education/job training opportunities, as well as the High School Equivalency and Adult High School Diploma programs.
Enrollment is currently ongoing for eight-week curriculum credit classes that begin on Oct. 14, and for the spring semester that starts in January 2021. For more information about VGCC, visit www.vgcc.edu.
