Two of the five Democratic members of the Warren Board of Elections have resigned in order to run for local political office.
Joyce Long and Al Cooper both resigned last week after the board certified votes from the municipal elections held earlier this month.
When reached by the newspaper for comment, Long said she planned to run for the District 3 seat on the Warren County Board of Education currently held by longtime school board member Roberta Scott.
Long is a retired Warren County Schools educator.
Cooper, who has held elected office twice before on the local school board, said he planned to seek the District 5 seat on the Warren County Board of Commissioners. That seat is currently held by Commissioner Walter Powell.
The board of elections vacancies leave three seats filled by Democrat Dr. Esther Terry and Republicans Steven Mullenix and David Woodson. The two open seats will be filled by Democrats based on applications submitted through the Warren County Democratic Party. The North Carolina State Board of Elections will make final appointments.
Applications are available from the Warren County Board of Elections, 309 N. Main St., Warrenton.
The filing period for the March Primary Election opens on Dec. 2.
