WARR’s Healing Conversations Series is a platform designed to delve into urgent and important issues, working together through differences and providing resolutions and hope.
“Now is not the time to be silent,” said Dr. Lilipiana Darensburg, WARR’s CEO. “This my friends is a time of reflection and an opportunity to change the narrative that has consumed us all for so long.”
Panels of community leaders have been invited to speak out about some of these situations and offer insight into what the county can do to make the relationships in the community stronger.
“Healing Conversations is a unified effort dedicated to strengthen and inform the community through productive dialect, solutions and resolutions to ensure our community is empowered, educated and informed,” Darensburg said. “The platforms are designed to implement plans of action on building trust, increasing unification, developing compromise and resolutions.”
The first one on July 9 included County Manager Vincent Jones, Warrenton Mayor Walter Gardner, Norlina Mayor Wayne Aycock (by phone) and County Commissioners Chairman Tare “T” Davis.
Topics included the pandemic, racial tensions in the community, what can be done to unify, progress forward and educate the community, and the removal of the monument.
The next conversation on law enforcement and community relations will be on July 16 at 1 p.m., featuring Warrenton Police Chief Goble Lane, Norlina Police Chief Keishawn Mayes, Warren County Sheriff Johnny Williams, Warren County Asst. District Attorney Mike Putney Jr., DA Mike Waters, and Rocquan Perry, an 18-year- old Warren County resident and former Norlina Police Cadet.
