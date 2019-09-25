Teaching local citizens about healthy nutrition and physical activity is a focus for Nitasha Kearney in her new role as expanded foods and nutrition education program assistant with N.C. Cooperative Extension in Warren and Vance counties.
Kearney grew up in the Afton community and attended Warren County Schools. She was among the first seventh-graders at Warren County Middle School, where she helped choose the school’s Warrior mascot, and graduated from Warren County High School in 1997.
She joined the Extension staff on July 1 as the EFNEP educator and said her new position gives her the best of both worlds.
“People always told me I should be a teacher,” she said.
With children ranging in age from students at Northside K-8 School in Norlina to a high schooler at KIPP Gaston College Preparatory in Northampton County, Kearney said she stays active with her own young ones, including with Warren County 4-H.
“I’ve been very active with my sons at schools,” she said. “Now I can work with children on a daily basis. I look forward to that opportunity.”
Because of her involvement in the local school system and with 4-H, Kearney already knew a lot of children when she began her job.
“They were really receptive when I made smoothies,” she said of demonstrating healthy nutrition. “I compared it to a milkshake, only we used fruit like pineapple and mangoes.”
Kearney also has shown children how to make nutritious fruit sundaes using yogurt instead of ice cream, topped with fresh seasonal fruit.
For a focus on physical fitness, with a goal to combat overweight and obesity where it starts—in childhood—Kearney makes exercise fun, like turning the popular card game UNO into a fitness game. A blue card may mean jumping jacks with the number on the card representing the number of minutes of the activity.
“Since they’re playing a game, they don’t realize they’re exercising,” Kearney said. “I tell them to try to stay away from (video) games until the weekend and do a physical activity for at least 30 minutes a day.”
As EFNEP educator, Kearney conducts tastings, demonstrations, and hands-on activities to engage participants in learning and increase their skills. Also, she offers interactive nutrition education sessions based on a needs assessment of current diet and physical activity behaviors, food management skills, food safety practices and food security.
She helps families, parents and caregivers to prepare and eat more meals at home, eat more fruits and vegetables, increase physical activity, make healthy drink choices, limit screen time, control portion sizes and keep food safe.
Kearney is also available to speak with local agencies, civic groups, daycares and churches about nutrition and exercise programs.
Locally, Kearney works at the Warren County Cooperative Extension office at 158 Rafters Lane, Warrenton, and can be reached at 252-257-3640 or ndkearney@ncat.edu.
She is planning an Open House at the Vance County Farmers Market, 210 Southpark Dr., Henderson, on Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and will be conducting food demonstrations. Call the Cooperative Extension number above to RSVP.
Below, Kearney shares one of her healthy recipes that she demonstrates in class that takes only 30 minutes to make.
Chicken and Cheese Enchilada
Number of Servings: 8
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Total Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
1 medium onion, chopped
1 tablespoon margarine
1 1/2 cups chicken, skinless light meat, cooked and shredded
13 ounces salsa
3 ounces cream cheese, low fat
1 teaspoon ground cumin
8 ounces cheddar cheese, low-fat, shredded
8 tortillas
Nonfat cooking spray
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350oF. Lightly spray baking dish.
2. Cook and stir onion in margarine in large skillet until tender
3. Stir in chicken, 1/4 cup salsa, cream cheese and cumin. Cook until heated through.
4. Stir in half of shredded cheese.
5. Spoon about 1/3 cup of chicken mixture in center of each tortilla; roll up.
6. Place seam side down in 12 x 17 inch baking dish. Top with remaining cheese and salsa.
7. Bake for 350oF for 15 minutes or microwave 3-5 minutes or until heated through.
8. Turkey can be substituted for chicken.
