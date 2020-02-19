People across Warren County have a responsibility to make sure that their relatives, friends and neighbors complete the 2020 Census.
That was the message during the Warren County Census Complete Count Committee’s regional Census meeting on Thursday as area residents filled the meeting room at the Warren County Armory Civic Center to near capacity.
April 1 is recognized nationally as Census Day, marking the day that the population of the United States is counted every 10 years.
Why is the Census important?
Population data is used to determine how many congressional districts each state will have. Currently, North Carolina has 13 congressional districts. Durrell Johnson, communications and outreach director for the NC Counts Coalition, said that the state almost gained a 14th Congressional district with the 2010 Census, but thousands of children were not included in that year’s count.
How important is the 2020 Census? Marcus Bass, executive director of the N.C. Black Alliance, said that his organization is focusing on two main objectives this year: making sure people vote and ensuring that they complete the Census.
Kathy Newton, Census area representative and employment recruiter, said that population count as measured by the Census determines how federal funding will be allocated to counties and states.
“The money will never follow the needs. The money will follow the numbers,” she said.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau website, census.gov, the data gathered will be used in the distribution of more than $675 billion in federal funds annually for state, county and community programs that impact housing, education, transportation, employment, health care and public policy.
The website added that the information also is used by local governments for public safety initiatives, and to plan new schools and hospitals; by businesses to determine where to build factories, offices and stores; and by real estate developers and city planners to make plans for new homes and neighborhood improvements.
Warren County Commissioner Jennifer Pierce said that because Census data has such a wide-ranging impact, it is especially important for people in primarily rural areas, like Warren County, to participate.
State Rep. Terry Garrison agreed.
“Every area you can imagine is affected by the Census,” he said.
Garrison added that rural communities can use the collected data as a springboard to help reverse a large-scale trend of declining population in those areas.
Warren County Commission Chairman Tare “T” Davis expressed optimism about the county’s potential for growth, saying that Census data used to determine the county’s share of federal funds and other resourses will be a critical factor in influencing future development.
How do you ensure an accurate Census?
Johnson said that obtaining an accurate population count can be challenging for a number of reasons, including people displaced from their homes by natural disasters, parents who forget to list their children on the Census form and people who are concerned about how the data will be used.
He added that traditionally, it has been more difficult to obtain a complete count of certain demographic groups: children under the age of 6, Latin-American/Hispanic, Native American, black/African-American, immigrants and renters.
Johnson said that organizations and task forces across the state focus on promoting the importance of the Census, but said that local help is needed. He challenged those attending to utilize community events and activities to discuss the Census and to encourage area residents to participate.
Newton agreed.
“You are the ones who can creatively reach people who are hard to count and undercounted and let them know that (the Census) is safe,” she said.
Newton explained that responses are confidential, and that questions will never ask for anything as personal as a Social Security number.
How will the Census be administered?
According to the Census website, in mid-March, households will receive a form known as an invitation to respond from the Census Bureau, which will provide instructions for participating in this year’s count.
People may complete the Census online, by phone or through the mail. Information on how to obtain a paper copy of the Census will become available soon.
For people without internet access, the Warren County Memorial Library, Warren County Senior Center, Warren County Tax Office and Warren County Economic Development office will offer public computers for completing the Census online, Kearney-Dunlap said.
The Warren County Census Complete Count Committee hopes that local groups, organizations and churches will open their buildings to allow the public to complete the Census online without having to travel far from home. To volunteer use of such a building, contact Kearney-Dunlap at 252-257-3115 or at angelenakdunlap@warrencountync.gov by March 15.
Derek Dorazio, North Carolina partnership specialist with the Atlanta Regional Census Center, said people who wish to complete the Census by phone will be able to call a toll-free number listed on the invitation to respond. Callers will select their language, and an operator speaking that language will assist them.
Residents who do not complete the Census should expect a visit from a volunteer who will come to their home to go through the population count questions in person.
What will the Census ask?
The Census begins by asking how many people live in one’s house, apartment or mobile home on April 1, 2020.
Diane Cox, executive director of the Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments, said that everyone living in a residence, including children and people outside the immediate family, must be included to provide an accurate count.
A second question asks if additional people are staying at the residence who were not included in the response to the first question.
The Census then asks if the home is owned with a mortgage, rented or occupied without rent payment.
Respondents will be asked to provide their phone number, but the Census specifies that it will be used only for contact on official Census Bureau business.
Remaining questions ask for specific information about each person living in the residence: name, sex, age and date of birth, whether the person is of Hispanic, Latino or Spanish origin, and race.
Respondents also will be asked if each person in their residence usually lives there and each person’s relationship to them.
Dorazio said that the questions of name and date of birth are included to ensure that no one is counted more than one time.
He added that people who divide their time between residences will be counted where they live for the majority of the year. Those who divide their time equally among residences will be counted based upon where they are living on April 1, 2020.
For more information about the Census, visit the Census Bureau website at census.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.