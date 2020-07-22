Less than a month after resigning as director of the Warren County Economic Development Commission, Stacy Woodhouse made a formal introduction Thursday evening to the Town of Littleton during its regular board meeting, held via Zoom.
Woodhouse’s new position is consultant with the Ed Fitts Charitable Foundation, which has been instrumental in helping fund Littleton development, including the recent project slated to bring a coffee shop, wine shop, restaurant, and boutique hotel.
Woodhouse, who owns and lives on a farm in the Afton community, told the board it would be seeing a lot of him around Littleton.
Mayor K. Owen Scott welcomed Woodhouse and Gerleen Pitchford, the police commissioner, said, “Welcome to our town, and we’re very fortunate to have your expertise.”
That expertise, namely in finance and commercial real estate, was used most recently as Warren County’s EDC director. Woodhouse had held the post since February 2018, but swiftly resigned last month when the Warren County Board of Commissioners voted to adopt a resolution that includes requiring the EDC director to report directly to the county manager.
In an interview with the Gazette-Observer Friday, Woodhouse described what he anticipated his role being with Littleton.
“I plan on being a resource in general,” he said. “If they have ideas and want to convey them to me — I can’t say we’re going to do all of them, but we definitely want to get input from the community. I want to get plugged into local organizations, which I’m still trying to figure out what kind of boards are involved in overseeing landscaping and beautification, and things like that.
At the end of the day, we want to bring business there, but we also want to make it a place that people that have lived there their whole life are proud of and like to be.
Woodhouse's educational and professional background was detailed last month by The Warren Record: bachelor’s degree in business administration from American University in Washington, D.C.; property analyst for Jamestown Properties and as director of acquisitions for Hand Properties, Inc., both in Atlanta; development officer for WRS Realty in Charleston, S.C.; left WRS in 2014 to start Woodhouse Real Estate.
At Woodhouse’s request, the board gave permission Thursday to research a downtown WiFi project that would bring gigabit Internet, using fiber optic lines, to downtown Littleton. Gigabit Internet offers significantly greater connection speed than DSL or cable.
“We’ll use the signal for the restaurant, the wine shop and the coffee shop, but the excess signal,” Woodhouse said, “which we’re not going to need anywhere close to that, we’re going to broadcast to the community and allow them to use it (for free).”
A WiFi propagation company is scheduled to analyze the area next week to determine how far out the signal would extend.
After that, the next step, Woodhouse said, would be using the water tower to propagate the signal. Higher is better because it means fewer signal
shadows, or less buildings to be blocked by.
If the town approves analyzing the water tower for signal propagation, Woodhouse said downtown could have the much-improved Internet within two months.
During the meeting, Woodhouse also recommended expanding the downtown
Christmas lighting the Fitts Foundation is paying for to include outlining windows.
Woodhouse had already worked with the Fitts Foundation in his previous role with the EDC on the Lakeland Cultural Arts Center, which straddles the Warren-Halifax border.
His first day with Fitts was last Monday.
“When they saw that I had resigned, they reached out to me and asked if
I’d be interested in working with them on all of their projects,” Woodhouse said. “I already met with them and knew their passion for the community. It’s something I just jumped at the chance to do.”
