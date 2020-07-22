Warrenton, NC (27589)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 90F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.