During these unprecedented times and in accordance with the North Carolina Democratic Party, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Governor Roy Cooper’s executive guidelines, the Warren County Democratic Party Convention will be moved to a digital platform. The well-being of delegates and the public at large is of highest priority, so in-person conventions are no longer tenable.
The Warren County Democratic Party Convention will be held on April 25 from noon to 2 p.m. Details on access to the meeting will be forthcoming.
Contact Yarbrough Williams at warrencountyncdems@gmail.com for more information.
