Warren County High School junior Bradford Harris represented future entrepreneurs as he gave comments during a recent visit to Warren County by representatives of the Research Triangle Foundation to discuss a potential partnership designed to build entrepreneurship in the local area.
Harris is a student in WCHS’ Business, Finance and Entrepreneurship Academy who dreams of becoming an entrepreneur.
His participation allowed him to gain hands-on experience in the business field. He told Research Triangle Foundation representatives that the partnership would benefit the local community, businesses and other future entrepreneurs.
“As a future entrepreneur, I feel that this will promote and encourage more of my peers to become business-oriented and realize how important local businesses are to the economy,” Harris said. “This has given me connections to successful executive leaders and current business owners who could serve as mentors for me.”
He also noted that he received information about how to start and maintain a successful business.
Harris is a member of the Warren County High School DECA, the Student Government Association and the basketball team. Harris has participated in a Hugh O’Brien Leadership Conference at N.S. State University.
