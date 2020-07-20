Artists in all disciplines are eligible to apply for grants to support their professional and artistic development through a partnership of the North Carolina Arts Council and the Warren County Arts Council, Vance County Arts Council, Halifax County Arts Council, and Franklin County Arts Council.
Artist Support Grants will be distributed to eligible applicants by the Warren County Arts Council in the following counties: Warren, Vance, Halifax, Northampton, Granville, and Franklin.
Applications for the grants are available at www.ncarts.org/artist-support-grant or at www.warrencountyartsnc.org. The deadline is Oct. 1. Grant awards will not exceed $1,200. Artists may only submit one application. A virtual workshop discussing the grant guidelines will be held at a future date.
Please follow the Warren County Arts Council website and Facebook page for that information. Guidelines for grant applications can also be found at www.ncarts.org/artist-support-grant.
Emerging or established artists are encouraged to apply to support a range of professional and artistic development including the creation of work, improvement of business operations, or expanding capacity to bring work to new audiences. Artist fees are also allowable expenses.
Artists in all disciplines are eligible to apply. To learn more about the Artist Support Grants visit www.ncarts.org/artist-support-grant.
“The Artist Support Grants program responds to the impact of the pandemic by ensuring that artists and the state’s arts infrastructure have the resources needed to help our state make a strong social and economic recovery,” said Wayne Martin, executive director of the North Carolina Arts Council.
“We are honored to be serve as the lead arts council in this new initiative,” said Charla Duncan, Chair of the Warren County Arts Council. “Working with our regional partners in this new consortium of rural counties gives us a chance to impact local artists in ways we haven’t been able to do before.”
For more information or questions please contact the Warren County Arts Council at warrencountyartscouncil@gmail.com or by calling Charla Duncan, chair of the Warren County Arts Council, at 336-686-2676. The Warren County Arts Council can be found online at warrencountyartsnc.org and on Facebook and Instagram at @wcartcouncil.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.