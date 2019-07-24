A brush fire in the Warren Plains community north of Warrenton threatened several structures and burned some 20 acres Monday afternoon before being brought under control around 8 p.m., County Forest Ranger Bryant Pitchford said.
Personnel from the N.C. Forest Service and Warrenton Rural Vol. Fire Department fought the blaze for three hours in sweltering heat on a day when the temperature had reached into the upper 90s.
A passerby reported the fire a little after 5 p.m. Locating it was a little challenging, Warrenton Rural Fire Chief Walter Gardner said. The fire was originally thought to have been on Hester Road, but it was back off of Carroll Road, a private road nearby. It had been burning quite a while—a low, crawling fire—Gardner said, when firefighters arrived.
Forest Service personnel brought a tractor and plow to the site and dug a fire containment line.
The fire burned near two mobile homes and two storage buildings, but they were spared, Gardner said. He added that the fire burned grassy areas and open fields as it spread.
Pitchford said that a Forest Service employee driving equipment in the woods was attacked by ground bees and was stung about 100 times. He was treated by Warren County Emergency Medical Services and luckily did not have an allergy to the stings.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Pitchford said.
Gardner said that the Warren Plains brush fire was Warrenton Rural’s second of the day. The department responded to an earlier brush fire in the Arcola area that burned two acres.
