The Warren County Animal Ark is participating in spay/neuter programs, accepting holiday donations, and preparing for its 3rd Annual Christmas Luncheon for the Animals, to be held on Thursday, Dec. 19, from noon-2 p.m. at the animal shelter.
Christmas Luncheon
Piggly Wiggly of Littleton donated three turkeys for the luncheon, and local residents are invited to bring various side dishes such as green beans, yams, and other vegetables and fruits that are safe for the animals to eat. At the event, members of the public will prepare bowls of food and feed the animals.
Dani Bowen, Animal Control director at the Ark, said that the event is a way to change public misconceptions about the shelter.
“It’s a way for the people to come in and see what the shelter’s all about, interact with the animals, see that the shelter’s not a bad place,” explained Bowen. “(The animals) are treated as well as we can possibly treat them.”
Preceding the event, the shelter will collect toys, treats and gifts for the animals. After the animals have eaten, they will be allowed to pick out their own toys.
The shelter’s Facebook page contains an Amazon wish list of requested donation items, including toys, treats, and flea and tick medication. These items are accepted year-round, but people tend to donate more during the holiday season, according to Bowen.
Donations
The shelter is also participating in The Warren Record and Lake Gaston Gazette-Observer’s Black Friday Bingo shop local holiday promotion. Participants can visit the Ark and make a donation to receive a stamp on their Bingo card, which can be found in the Nov. 20 or 27 editions of either newspaper and picked up at the newspaper offices. The promotion is continuing through Saturday, Dec. 14, although the shelter is closed on weekends.
Fix Your Pit
The Ark has also extended its “Fix Your Pit” program through Dec. 31. Funded by a grant from Community Partnership for Pets, based in Hendersonville, the program offers free spay and neuter surgeries for pit bulls and pit bull mixes.
Originally planned to run from July through September, the program was extended due to its success and continued availability of grant funding. Residents can call the Warren County Animal Clinic to set up an appointment.
“So far it’s been very successful, and we want to continue due to the fact that pit bulls and pit bull mixes are one of the most euthanized pets in shelters,” said Bowen. “People will tend to surrender them to a shelter instead of dealing with the heat cycle or unwanted puppies.”
Bowen noted that as long as funding is available, the program will continue.
Funding from the Community Partnership for Pets has also been used to support the shelter’s low-income spay neuter program and to subsidize services offered by the Spay Neuter Assistance Program of North Carolina. Under both programs, pet owners can have their dogs spayed or neutered for $20 and cats for $10.
The low-income program is offered in conjunction with Warrenton Animal Clinic and requires proof of government assistance. The cost includes medication and a rabies vaccination.
SNAP-NC services are offered to residents of all income levels. The next SNAP-NC event will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
For more information on all of the upcoming programs, events and donation needs, contact Warren County Animal Ark at 252-257-6137.
