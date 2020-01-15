Warren County Board of Commissioners
Warren County commissioners, at their Jan. 6 regular meeting:
- Heard a report from County Manager Vincent Jones on recipients of $40,000 in nonprofit funding for the following: Hecks Grove Community Center, $13,500; Boys & Girls Club, $11,000; Pier View Community Innovations, $5,000; Gladys Rogers Darensburg Foundation, $5,000; Heritage Quilters Giving Circle, $2,500; Turning Point Community Development Corporation, $2,000; Warren County Arts Council, $1,000. Funding is included in the current year’s budget.
- Heard from Jones that an employee compensation study is underway.
- Adopted a resolution related to an additional loan for a rehab project at the county-owned wastewater treatment plant. The three users of the plant—Warren County, Warrenton, which operates the plant, and Norlina—would be responsible for the $472,132, 20-year loan. The Warrenton Town Board adopted a resolution last month to approve Warrenton’s portion of the loan amount. The county’s portion is $657.50 a month, and Warrenton’s portion is $931.30 a month. The Norlina Town Board has not yet taken action on the matter.
- Approved a revised fee schedule for parks and recreation activities and rentals.
- Approved a budget work session schedule as follows: budget presentation, 6 p.m., May 4; work sessions, 9 a.m. on May 12, 5 p.m. on May 19; budget public hearing, 6 p.m., June 1; work session if needed, 2 p.m., June 17; special meeting to adopt the budget, 6 p.m., June 23.
- Appointed Kathy Harris to the Citizens Advisory Council representing Commissioner Walter Powell.
- Following a closed session that included discussion of location/expansion of business, attorney client privilege, and discussion of personnel matters, the board approved a $5,0000 pay increase for County Attorney Hassan Kingsberry, making his annual salary $88,325.
Warrenton Town Board
- During its monthly meeting Monday night, the Warrenton Town Board:
- Placed a 30-day waiver on requiring security at Skill Zone internet café, which the board will revisit at its February meeting. Security was a requirement when the town issued the special use permit for the business, owned by Claude O’Hagan. Monday night, discussion revealed that there had been no problems at the business since it opened last year. It was noted that an internet café located on South Main Street is currently out of compliance with town ordinance regarding ownership, has been notified multiple times and is at risk of being forced to close.
- Heard a favorable report of the town’s fiscal year 2018-19 audit with a clean opinion. The town’s auditor said that $145,000 had been added to the town’s fund balance, or cash reserves, in the previous fiscal year.
- Appointed Audrey Tippett to the Historic District Commission.
- Received an example of historic district ordinance penalties from the town of Oxford that Warrenton’s Historic District Commission may consider recommending.
- Discussed lack of visibility for motorists at the intersection of Plummer and South Bragg streets and the possibility of changing ordinance language to improve safety.
- Renewed the town’s liability insurance.
- Heard from Town Administrator Robert Davie about the hiring of an assistant finance clerk, Tracy Steverson, effective Jan. 2. Her annual salary is $45,000.
