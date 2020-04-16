Friday marked a milestone for the Essex and Hollister communities with the installation of a sign at the intersection of highways 43 and 561 reading: “Welcome to Hollister-Essex, Home of Brooke Mills Simpson, from ‘The Voice.””
The sign represents the culmination of efforts by Essex nonprofit Native Opportunity Way Community Development Corporation and residents of the two communities.
Barry Richardson, the nonprofit’s CEO and president, told the newspaper on Monday that for years, people have asked where Hollister and Essex are. People traveled through the area on a regular basis without noticing the small signs along the roadway that mark the location of the two communities.
For some time, people talked about the need for a sign, but the idea began to develop in earnest in recent years, Richardson added.
Native Opportunity Way established a fundraiser that grew into a full community effort. As it progressed, the idea developed to use the sign to honor nationally-famous Hollister native Simpson, a singer-songwriter who was a 2017 finalist on the televised singing competition, “The Voice.”
“I contacted her family, and they said that they would be honored,” Richardson said.
After everything was ready, plans were made to involve Simpson, her family, and the people of Hollister and Essex in a community celebration for the sign’s dedication.
That was before the COVID-19 pandemic, however. For public safety, only four people were present when the sign was installed on Friday: Richardson, Simpson’s parents Mike and Jimille Mills, and Simpson’s aunt, Lynda Richardson. Simpson was able to participate virtually from the West Coast via FaceTime.
Jimille Mills expressed appreciation to Five Corners Produce for allowing the sign to be installed on its property near the Essex Dollar General. She noted that the sign is across the street from the former Mills Factory Outlet operated by Simpson’s grandparents, the late Murzie and Daisy Mills.
While being extremely proud of their daughter’s success on “The Voice” and her musical career, Mike and Jimille Mills remained humble that their community would choose to honor her in such a public way.
“Mike and I are very grateful and very humble,” Jimille said.
Mike Mills thanked Native Opportunity Way and the community for the honor.
“We are so appreciative and honored that someone would honor our daughter in this way,” he said.
Brooke Simpson contacted the newspaper from the West Coast on Monday. She could barely contain her excitement when she learned that the sign would honor her.
“My heart dropped to my feet, I was so excited,” Simpson said.
While she was disappointed that she could not fly back to North Carolina for the dedication as she originally planned, she was grateful to be able to watch the event via Face Time. Simpson said that as soon the sign was set up, her mother took to social media to broadcast the event live.
“It was just incredible. I was so happy to see my family and to see Barry (Richardson), whom I’ve known since I was a little girl,” Simpson said.
Simpson said that during the live broadcast, she thanked the people of her home community for the honor and expressed deep appreciation.
She has spent much of her time recording, including sessions in Nashville, Tenn. Simpson anticipated that her songs would be released in EP, or small album, format, but an opportunity arose that will allow them to be released as singles.
“One song is coming soon,” she said. “There are so many exciting things happening in 2020.”
