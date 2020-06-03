H.O.P.E. Regional Medical Clinic in Warrenton, in conjunction with Mako Medical Laboratories of Raleigh, will conduct a drive-through COVID-19 testing event on Saturday, June 6, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 U.S. 158 business-east, Warrenton.
The clinic’s Dr. Demaura Russell said that the testing is open to people of all ages, whether or not they are experiencing symptoms of the novel coronavirus. Medical insurance is not required to participate.
She encourages area residents to take advantage of this opportunity, especially in light of ongoing calls at the state level for increased testing in North Carolina. Russell noted that having more people tested for COVID-19 is critical to the ongoing effort to contain the virus.
To participate in the drive-through testing event, call H.O.P.E. Regional Medical Clinic at 252-517-9090 to pre-register by the deadline of Friday, June 5. Members of the public will be asked to provide their name, address and contact information. Russell said that they should also have their driver license, Social Security card and insurance information, if applicable.
She added that the medical center’s goal is to be able to provide testing services at no cost to the public. Co-pays will not be charged, and insurance will be billed in cases in which participants have medical insurance. Russell added that H.O.P.E. Regional Medical Clinic will make every effort to ensure that people without insurance can be tested at no cost to them. However, she said that it is especially important for anyone with no insurance to pre-register so that arrangements can be made.
On the day of the testing event, participants with insurance should bring their insurance cards and identification. Those with no insurance should bring identification and their Social Security cards.
Russell explained that when people arrive at the Amory Civic Center, they will remain in their cars and will be directed where they need to go to complete the testing process. She said that multiple people in the same car, such as several members of the same family, may be tested together.
Results are expected to be available within 72 hours. Russell asked everyone who is tested to self-isolate until they are notified of their results. Positive results will be reported to the Warren County Health Department for contact tracing.
According to the Warren County Health Department, as of June 1, the county had reported 66 positive cases of COVID-19, 49 recovered, two hospitalized and two deaths.
