Warrenton town commissioners unanimously approved the budget for fiscal year 2020-21 Monday night with no increase in the 65-cent ad valorem tax rate.
Monthly water and sewer rates, however, will increase based on usage for both in-town and out-of-town customers due to factors explained last month by Town Administrator Robert Davie: the state is expecting municipalities to begin accounting for depreciation as part of the rate structure; having to prepare for a full rate restructuring from the regional water system in addition to the system’s typical 5 percent annual increase, plus a loan payment on upgrades; and having fewer users—from 944 to 912 over a two-year period—and lower consumption.
Also last month, Davie reported that while the town is currently experiencing a 10 percent increase in water receivables over last year due to the replacement of water meters, it isn’t enough to make up the difference in loss of revenue. He said that total usage from certain large water customers has been declining.
Colonial Lodge, which underwent a major renovation last year and installed water-saving appliances, reduced its water consumption by two-thirds; and Just Save grocery store, which is closed, hasn’t used water/sewer for over 18 months, Davie said.
The town is also experiencing unplanned reduction in water and sewer revenues due to the governor’s executive order and the town’s adopted disconnection policy, Davie said during the board’s May meeting. He reported lost revenue at about $20,000 in the current fiscal year and said the revenue decline is expected to continue in the coming fiscal year at $5,000 a month.
Proposed water, sewer rates
In-town monthly water rates will increase $11.82 based on 1,000 gallons used up to $22.62 for 5,000 gallons used, while out-of-town monthly water rates will increase $18.28 for 1,000 gallons used up to $34.58 for 5,000 gallons used.
In-town sewer rates will increase $4.64 per month from 1,000 to 5,000 gallons used, while out-of-town monthly sewer rates will increase $12.70 across the board.
New rates take effect July 1 with the start of the fiscal year.
Other budget items
Davie’s proposed $1.2 million general fund budget for the coming fiscal year that includes increases in employee health insurance of 7.5 percent, mandatory state retirement system contributions, a 2 percent cost of living adjustment across the board for town employees, and $15,000 for the Plummer Hook & Ladder Fire Museum.
No fund balance, or cash reserves, was appropriated to balance the budget. The town’s unrestricted fund balance, or reserves available for spending, is $857,000, or 88 percent, of general fund expenditures. The state requires a minimum unrestricted fund balance of 8 percent of the annual general fund budget.
The landfill fee is proposed to increase from $26.50 to $32 per household per month, the first increase since 2010.
