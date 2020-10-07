During its regular meeting on Oct. 5, the Norlina Town Board appointed Blaine Reese as the town’s director of operations, effective immediately.
Reese has served as the town’s public work director since the early 2000s and continued to serve in a supervisor’s role after Mark Perkinson became crew leader/operator in responsible charge in May.
Norlina Mayor Wayne Aycock told the newspaper on Oct. 6 that Reese had been serving unofficially as town operations manager since the summer, and the board voted to officially bestow the title.
In his new role, Reese will oversee the everyday operations of the water/sewer department, police department and Town Hall, Aycock said.
Grant/loan application
In other business, the board voted to give Reese the authority to move forward with the application process for a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant/low interest loan to cover the cost of a town security system.
The security/surveillance system is one of the steps that the board approved during its September meeting to make the Norlina Police Department more efficient with upgraded technology to better protect town citizens.
During the Oct. 5 meeting, Reese said that a drive-through review of the town had been conducted in an effort to determine where cameras should be placed. However, in order to be thorough, more cameras would need to be installed than originally anticipated.
Reese said that the grant/loan process would call for bids to be submitted. If Norlina’s application is approved, funding could be available as early as late fall.
